FixTheCountry will go to Supreme Court if E-Levy becomes law - Barker-Vormawor

General News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Parliament pass E-levy bill



Minority hints at challenging legality of E-levy passage



Majority insist it had quorum to pass E-levy bill



Pressure group, #FixTheCountry Movement have stated that they will head to the Supreme Court to challenge the passage of the E-Levy Bill if it becomes law.



Parliament on March 29 passed the Electronic Transfer Levy bill (E-Levy) amid a boycott by the Minority Members of Parliament.



The Minority justified their boycott stating that doing so meant that the Majority did not have the quorum to pass the bill.



Addressing a press conference after the passage of the bill, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will sign the bill into law by the end of the week.



But the #FixTheCountry Movement, which has been in opposition to the levy, has served notice of legal action should the president assent to the bill.



Convener of the group who threatened to stage a coup should the E-levy be passed, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, in a post shared on his social media handle said they will not back down on their opposition to the tax.



He said the group did not fear any unanimous ruling from the apex court.



“FixTheCountry will still go to the Supreme Court to Challenge the E-Levy when it becomes law. Because we won’t ever walk away from a fight. Bring on the 7-0. We don’t fear hu!,” he posted on his Facebook timeline.