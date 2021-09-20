FixTheCountry to burn tyres over no DCE in SALL – Convenor

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021

A convenor of the #FixTheCountry has warned that his outfit will hit the streets on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, which happens to be a public holiday, to burn tyres over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s refusal to provide the people of Santrokofi Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi, (SALL) with a District Chief Executive (DCE).



His comment follows the announcement of MMDCEs by the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, on Sunday, September 19.



Dan Botwe’s announcement on Sunday was after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo submitted the final list of his appointees to the various MMDAs.



Some appointees in President Akufo-Addo’s first term retained their positions while others were replaced.



Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor in a post on his Facebook timeline which was sighted by GhanaWeb reads:



“#Fixthecountry will burn tyres on Tuesday. SALL has no MP. And now no DCE. They too deserve to burn tyres. Neho!”



The people of SALL did not partake in the December 7, 2020, parliamentary election but only voted in the Presidential election.



This followed an announcement by the EC on December 6, 2020.



SALL which used to be part of the Volta Region was carved out and became part of the newly formed Oti Region.



After the election, five individuals led by the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe, Prof Margaret Kweku, sent a human rights application to the Ho High Court.



On December 23, 2020, the Ho High Court, presided over by Justice George Buadi, placed an injunction on the gazetting of the NPP MP-elect for Hohoe, Mr John Peter Amewu.



It is this injunction and the entire proceedings that the High Court that the A-G wants the Supreme Court to quash.








