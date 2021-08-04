FixTheCountry protestor pours libation, calls on ‘resting’ Nkrumah to save Ghana

General News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: happyghana.com

One of the #FixTheCountry demonstrators has called out to Osaygyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah from his resting place at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum and Memorial Park to rescue Ghana from the hardship it faces today.



In a video captured by happyghana.com, the protestor is seen pouring libation while voicing out his plea.



He said, “You toiled for Ghana to become a better place. Today everyone is suffering. The youth are suffering in this country”.



“As you [Kwame Nkrumah] told us that there is strength in unity, today, the young men and women of the country have united to protest against the ills of the country,” he added.



The #FixTheCountry campaigner may have found it fitting to call on Kwame Nkrumah on this day as Ghana celebrates Founders’ Day today, August 4, 2021.



Members of #FixTheCountry movement embarked on a demonstration to express their displeasure at the failure of successive governments to fulfill their promises to Ghanaians.



The group has been expressing its displeasure over successive governments’ failure to improve the living standards of Ghanaians on Twitter using the hashtag #FixTheCountry.



