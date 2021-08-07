FixTheCountry pastor in hot waters as Church disowns his tithe, offerings claim

General News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Apostle Adjei of the Evangelical Methodist Church is in hot waters following his involvement in the #FixTheCountry demonstration last Wednesday.



Thousands of the Ghanaian youth hit the streets of Accra on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, and protested against economic hardship and misgovernance in the country.



After the march, a video went viral on social media in which Apostle Adjei claimed members of his church are unable to pay tithe and offering because the economy is hard for them.



In reaction to the viral video however, the church administration has released a statement disassociating itself from the position of the pastor.



"His public utterances does not represent the position of Evangelical Methodist (mission) Church," the statement signed by the Administrator, Samuel Ampadu stated.



The statement further indicated: "The Evangelical Methodist mission is a Christian foundation for the promulgation of the gospel, we advocate for change of mind through education not public demonstration..."



The church also in the statement added that the pastor's association with the them is currently under review.



Read the full statement below:



