FixTheCountry organizers, youth deserve praise for orderly protest - Prof Gyampo

General News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Famed Political Scientist, Ransford Gyampo has lauded the youth for undertaking the #FixTheCountry demonstration in a peaceful, orderly nonviolent manner, urging society to reconsider its perceptions of young people as rowdy people.



For Prof Gyampo, the youth, by exhibiting such maturity, deserve commendation for expressing their dissent and concerns through a well-organized and well-executed street demonstration.



"The youth have shown maturity for embarking on such a peaceful and uneventful demonstration. I commend them and I believe society must begin to rethink the derogatory perceptions about them.



"This single act of comportment, by an age cohort usually described as rowdy, cannot go unnoticed. We have shown that we can be civil. This is highly commendable,” he wrote after the FixTheCountry demonstration.



Prof Gyampo then appealed to them to stay civil in their discourse in the aftermath of the #FixTheCountry demonstration and take advantage of opportunities offered by the government for them to seek redress.



“I will urge them to be civil in their utterances and make full use of every platform of dialogue, provided by the government, for the purposes of addressing the legitimate concerns they have expressed,” he advised.



The demonstration, which took place on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, was organized by the #FixTheCountry campaigners and their allies. It has been praised as one of the most successful nonpartisan demonstrations since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1992.