FixTheCountry must not slow down despite 'brainless' arrests - Captain Smart

Onua FM presenter Captain Smart has described last Friday's arrest of some #FixTheCountry campaigners as a 'brainless' move on the part of the Ghana Police Service.



Smart averred that despite the unacceptable and needless arrest of actress Efia Odo and over a dozen other leading members of the group, activists must not allow their momentum to slow down in any way. "Of course the arrests were brainless but that must not in any way affect mobilization and pressure from campaigners."



GhanaWeb monitored other comments Smart made on his private channel Smart TV on YouTube where he stressed that plans were afoot to swarm the police headquarters the following morning (Saturday, July 26) had Efia Odo and Co been detained overnight.



"Whenever your president sleeps in public, it shows there is a problem, I am a young man who can sleep, Nana Addo is aged and can also sleep. When I say an elderly sleeping in public, it is not literally.



"Anytime before the public eye, a politician does what angers voters, he is asleep. What transpired today (June 25) with the arrest of Efia Odo and others, [it shows] from the Jubilee House to the Unit Committee level, leaders are asleep.



"I wanted Saturday to come, the police headquarters would have been swarmed," he said disclosing further that teams of young people had already started mobilizing in parts of the country to invade the police headquarters.



"After seeing trends on Twitter about the incident, I started mobilizing at my end, before long, I heard Madina youth were ready, those in Osu were ready. What even surprised me was that Nima guys - where Nana Addo lives - were also ready."



Efia Odo and others were arrested outside the premises of an Accra High Court while they were awaiting a ruling on a case in which police were seeking to bar them from undertaking a planned demo.



She was chitchatting with other convenors and taking selfies with some members of the public when they were bundled into a police vehicle and sent to the police headquarters.



Even though statements were taken from them, they were later released without charge and asked to report to the police today.



Speaking to the media immediately after lawyers of the group secured bail for herself and the remaining 14 individuals, Efia Odo expressed disappointment in how she was arrested and made to look like a criminal thanks to the conduct of the police officers.