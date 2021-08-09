FixTheCountry movement has been badly exposed - Nana B

Politics of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: m.peacefmonline.com

Henry Nana Boakye, Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, has averred that persons behind the #FixTheCountry protests have been badly exposed with respect to their motives.



"The #FixTheCountry people have been badly exposed... We had just come out of the elections and there were COVID-19 issues, it did not take long before we heard about fix the country.



"Let us remember that John Dramani Mahama's election petition also took about two months. It was barely two months after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had taken his oath and in March 2021, I heard #FixTheCountry," he said on Okay FM's Morning Show late last week.



He, however admits that there is difficulty in the system but that it is also very exciting to know that the government has plans to employ some 11,000 plus people.



He cautioned politicians to be careful about their pronouncements and added that he was in favour of any counter group that will project the good works of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government.



