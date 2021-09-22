FixTheCountry demonstration hits Sekondi-Takoradi

General News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Some residents of Sekondi-Takoradi on Tuesday joined a “Fix The Country” demonstration in the metropolis to drum home the need for government to work on the development challenges in the Western Region.



A leading member of the group, Ernesto Yeboah told GBC News in Sekondi that the demonstration is to ensure that the authorities fix deplorable roads, check the destruction of water bodies due to illegal mining activities and also provide jobs for the teeming unemployed graduates in the country.



He said the time has come for the citizens to be full participants in matters that affect their welfare and development.



The demonstrators, who came from all parts of the region and made up of members of the various political parties notably the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Convention People’s Party (CPP) sang patriotic songs and held placards with inscriptions such as “Greedy political leaders, Nzema lands are not for sale”, ‘Ghana Gas should be named Nzema Gas’, Accountability is good governance’, ‘we are suffering’ and ‘Our leaders should have Ghana at heart’.