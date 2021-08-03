FixTheCountry demo on a holiday will help us a lot - Police

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has revealed that the date on which the #FixTheCountry demonstration has been slated, would be extremely helpful.



Public Relations Officer for the Command, DSP Efia Tenge, said the demonstration would be easier to manage because the day - Wednesday, August 4, 2021, is a holiday.



She explained that the Regional Police Command was fully prepared to provide security.



The demonstration, she stated, would start from Obra Spot, through the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Farisco Traffic Light, and then move to TUC, Kinbu, EOCO, the Atta-Mills High Street.



DSP Tenge said they would maintain law and order and would equally encourage demonstrators not to engage in any acts that would go contrary to the law and laid down procedures.



She advised all persons who want to participate to adhere to the safety protocols because they [Police] would stop people without masks from participating.



She stressed that the Police is prepared and would guarantee the safety of the demonstrators.



