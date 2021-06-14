FixTheCountry demo hits Ghana embassy in Spain

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Some Ghanaians in Spain have staged a demonstration against the embassy in Spain



The demonstrators complained about passports and other issues



Meanwhile, in Ghana, the conveyors of the #FixTheCountry are in court over their planned demonstration



Whiles clouds of uncertainty persist over the staging of the Ghana version of #FixTheCountry street demonstration, the Ghana embassy in Spain has been hit by one.



Pictures shared by some conveyors of the campaign showed a handful of Ghanaians living in Spain turned up at the Embassy to protest over passport issues and ‘tyrannical’ treatment they receive from the Embassy.



The inscriptions of the placards were written in both English and Spanish with majority of them registering their displeasure over happenings in the country.



Here in Ghana, the Accra High Court is hearing a case brought by the Ghana Police Service seeking to prevent the demonstrators from embarking on their planned protest.



The Ghana Police Service is praying for a restraining order on the conveners, barely a week after the Supreme Court quashed a perpetual restraining order which made it illegal for the protest to come off until the ban on public gathering is lifted.



Meanwhile former President John Agyekum Kufuor has ascribed political motives to the advocacy.



Kufuor in an interview with Angel FM stated that the demand by the group is untenable as the country has at no point in its history been fixed.



“When did we finish fixing the nation that all of a sudden we are acting as through it was once fixed and someone destroyed it? We are still building it. Ghanaians are a lot. When we had independence in 1957, we were only 6 million.



"As I speak now, I believe we are almost 40 million when we add all those that have travelled. We are only 64 years. The land on which we live hasn’t expanded. Our natural resources haven’t multiplied,” he told Kofi Adomah.



"We are a developing country. We have leadership challenges and we are still making use of the little we have. All the challenges we currently have are because we rushed to make some hasty decisions. At a point, we did not live within our means. We didn’t plan properly.



"We adopted certain foreign culture and ideologies that we didn’t study well enough. We didn’t understand yet we adopted them. We should stop saying fix the country as though there is a magic wand we could just cast and everything will be better,” he established.







