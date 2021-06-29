General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Conveners of #FixTheCountry are demanding justice for their deceased colleague who died three days after suffering a mob attack at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim Mohammed, known on social media as Macho Kaaka, sustained life-threatening injuries after he was attacked by a mob on Saturday, June 25, 2021.



Reports say, he was repeatedly struck in the head with objects until he lost consciousness; he died on Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.



According to the conveners of #FixTheCountry, the deceased had been receiving threats from some persons alleged to be bodyguards of Ejura Sekyeredumase MCE who indicated that, the deceased activities on social media was making the Akufo-Addo led government unpopular in the area.



In a statement, the group stated, “In fact less than two weeks ago various individuals had gone to report Kaaka to the Ejura Police in order to get him to stop his work.



“Instead of cautioning those individuals to refrain from intimidating and threatening Kaaka in the exercise of his constitutional rights as a citizen, the police rather issued Kaaka with a warning.”



The group charged the police to leave no stone unturned in investigating and prosecuting the perpetrators whose actions have led to the death of the social media campaigner.



They said, they will seek an audience formally with the IGP, adding that, until the late Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim Mohammed gets justice, they will not rest.



Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim Mohammed, 40, was also a member of the Economic Fighters League.



He was survived by a wife, Zahada Hudu and six children.#FixTheCountry conveners demand justice for deceased campaigner



