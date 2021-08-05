FixTheCountry convener heaps praises on new IGP

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

One of the lead campaigners of the #FixTheCountry movement, Abeku Adams, has praised the Inspector General of Police(IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for the professional way in which police officers deployed to ensure law and order during the #FixTheCountry demonstration conducted themselves, stressing that the praiseworthy conduct of the police officers is testament to Dr. Akuffo Dampare’s good leadership skills.



During the #FixTheCountry protest today ( August 4, 2021), police officers carried out their duties expertly without any controversy whatsoever. This, the member of the Economic Fighters League( EFL), reflects well on the competence and incorruptibility of Dr. Akuffo Dampare.



“We have IGP Who has never taken Bribe before in his Lifetime as Police! Leadership is what comes out of you! Today #FixTheCountry demo was proof of Who we have as IGP,” Mr. Adams wrote on social media after the protest.



Several others have praised the Ghana Police Service and its leadership for the great handling of the hundreds of Protestors who poured onto the streets.



Dr. Akuffo Dampare, who took over as IGP recently, is considered by many as a competent and incorruptible police officer who, over the years, has exhibited his competence and professionalism in whatever sector of the Ghana Police Service has served.