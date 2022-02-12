FixTheCountry convener allegedly 'abducted' by security operatives at KIA - Group alleges

General News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Pressure group, #FixTheCountry Movement has alleged that one of its conveners, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has been abducted by members of the state security apparatus.



According to the group, the incident happened when Mr. Barker-Vormawor arrived in the country at 4pm GMT on Friday, February 11, 2022.



The group says it has since not heard or seen their convener.



It is thus demanding his immediate release.



“One of #FixTheCountry Convenors @barkervogues arrived in Ghana today at 4pm GMT and has been abducted by the state security apparatus. We have since not seen or heard from him. We demand that he is RELEASED immediately,” the group posted on its Twitter handle.



Although it is unclear what may have triggered his arrest, reports indicate that it may be linked to Barker-Vormawor’s recent comment that he will stage a coup in the country if Parliament passes the controversial E-levy.



He described the army as useless, whilst commenting on the viral photos and videos of an E-Levy cake presented to the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, during his 65th birthday.



In a post on his Facebook timeline, the activist wrote:



“If this E-Levy passes after this Cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!”.



Mr. Barker-Vormawor’s coup post comes at a time when the West African sub-region is experiencing an increasing rate of coup d’états – the latest being in Burkina Faso.