FixTheCountry coalition rallies 1m signatures against 1992 Constitution

General News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Members of the #FixTheCountry Coalition have begun processes to pass a vote of no confidence against the 1992 Constitution by targeting one million signatures.



At a press conference organised Monday, 23 August 2021, at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra, the group lamented that the Constitution has not lived up to the core principles of equality before the law.



Additionally, the group argued that the document has not ensured that the majority of state resources are owned by Ghanaians, among other things.



It is recalled that the group, after months of a back-and-forth in court, embarked on its much-talked-about demonstration on August 4 to demand improved conditions of living for Ghanaians.



Addressing the press, the leader of the Economic Fighters League, Mr Ernesto Yeboah, urged Ghanaians to support their call and vote for a new Constitution.



For his part, the lead convenor of the #FixTheCountry movement, Mr Oliver Vomarwo, expressed their resolve to seek justice for murdered social media activist Ibrahim Kaaka.



Kaaka, a member of the Economic Fighters League, was attacked in the early hours of Saturday, 26 June 2021, which resulted in his unconsciousness and hospitalisation.



He died while on admission on Sunday, 28 June 2021.



The coalition is expected to meet the new IGP and National Chief Imam tomorrow, Tuesday, 24 August 2021, to table their concerns before them for redress.





