FixTheCountry campaigner dies 3 days after mob attack

General News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Macho used his Facebook page to raise awareness about issues affecting the country



His works appears to have irked some persons who attacked on the dawn of June, 25, 2021



He died three days later at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital



Three days after suffering a mob attack, Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim, a member of the #FixTheCountry is being reported dead.



Anyass who is known widely on social media as Macho Kaka sustained life-threatening injuries after being attacked by a mob in the wee hours of June 25, 2021, at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



He had been receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Hospital since the incident but fresh reports by 3news indicate that he passed on today, June 28, 2021.



Wakas, a brother of the deceased who narrated the incident to 3news called on the Ghana Police Service to as a matter of urgency arrest persons who subjected his brother to the beatings.



“Our brother did not do anything to anyone. He was only expressing his views and so those who are responsible for the attack must be found and made sure they pay for their action”, he said.



Aside his brother, the Economic Fighters League, a pressure group have also made calls to the security agencies and government to demand justice for Macho.



Macho became a social media sensation after he used his Facebook page to highlight key issues affecting his community and the country at large.



He earned plaudits for bringing to light developmental problems in the country and made demands to persons in authority to address the challenges.



