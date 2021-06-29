FixTheCountry campaigner Macho Kaaka buried

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

• Ibrahim Mohammed was attacked by a mob on June 25, 2021 at Ejura in the Ashanti Region



• Maacho Kaaka as he was widely known passed on at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital three days after the attack



• He was buried today, June 29, 2021



In line with Islamic custom and practices, Ibrahim Mohammed, the deceased social activist was buried today, June 29, 2021 at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



Ibrahim Mohammed who was widely known as Macho Kaaka died whiles on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after he was attacked by some unknown persons on June 25, 2021.



His death has triggered chaos in the town with the youth clashing with the military and police officers.



It is being reported that three persons have died in the clash with several others sustaining injuries.



Meanwhile, Salisu Bamba, the Municipal Chief Executive of the area has denied being the brain behind the mob attack on the #FixTheCountry campaigner.



“I don’t walk around with bodyguards. If it becomes necessary for me to get security, I usually engage the service of a police officer. Most of the time I walk around without security. It is unfortunate that instead of us assisting the police to investigate the matter, it is being blamed on a supposed bodyguard. If we do that, we make it difficult for the police to find the real culprits.



“What matters most is that the perpetrators of the act are arrested. I’m ready to assist the police investigate the issue. I will submit myself to the police to ensure that justice prevails but if we start accusing people, it wouldn’t help. Not until this issue came, I didn’t know about his social media activities,” he said.



The accusations were made by the youth who claim the MCE has been a thorn in their flesh since he was appointed by President Akufo-Addo.



“Do you know how many people have died since this guy was forced on us as MCE? NPP will collapse and this town can’t contain us if Salisu Bamba is forced on us again. How many people must die before Akufo-Addo realizes he has imposed a tyrant, incompetent and heartless mafia boss as our MCE?



"First, it was Rauf, and one guy at Hiawoanwu and now Kaaka. What we are telling the President is that enough is enough. We won’t sit down for Bamba and his boys to rule this town like a separate territory," Inyass Awudu a member of the youth group said.







