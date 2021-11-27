FixTheCountry activists tore up petition over internal disagreement - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has disclosed that the leadership of the #Fix TheCountry demonstrators failed to submit their petition to parliament because their activity ended in confusion



Finalizing the debate on the 2022 budget statement presented to parliament last week, today, Friday, November 26, 2021, he alleged that the confusion between the demonstrators as to who was to represent them led to the petition being shredded into pieces.



He said the demonstrators upon arriving at the main entrance of parliament were asked to send five representatives because they could not all be allowed inside.



They however refused and demanded that the number be increased following which the number was increased to ten.



But the demonstrators could still not select the ten representatives and rather went into a state of disagreement, a situation which led to the petition being shredded into pieces.



He was responding to claims by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu that the petition was on the request to have the 1.75% E-Levy proposed on electronic transactions including mobile money transactions withdrawn.



He said the Minority Leader was only making assumptions because the leadership of parliament did not know of what was contained in the shredded petition.