FixTheCountry; There has not been good governance since Nkrumah’s gov’t, focus on yourself - 70-year-old man

Source: svtvafrica.com

Senior citizen, John Amissah has advised convenors and supporters of #FixTheCountry to focus on working to support themselves.



In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the pensioner indicated that having experienced a little of the first republic through to the fourth, there has been no change in the lives of the people.



“I have witnessed most of the governments and I've never heard anyone say this government is better. It has always been the same. Your work is what you should focus on. If you fail at that then you've failed as a person. As a human, you need to go along with the living,” he said.



Mr Amissah added that there would not be any significant change and encouraged the youth to focus on their jobs because politics and governance have nothing to offer.



“Mahama told us we were suffering and did nothing. Kuffour also did the same. If this turns out bad, then (you should know) you committed yourself to it,” Mr Amissah said.



