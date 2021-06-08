FixTheCountry: The biggest demonstration in Africa is about to happen – Convener

General News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

A convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Yaa Yeboah, has described the group’s impending demonstration as one that will not only shake the foundations of Ghana but that of the continent.



The Supreme Court has quashed an order by the Accra High Court restraining the #FixTheCountry movement from going on a demonstration.



In a unanimous decision on Tuesday (June 8, 2021), a five -member panel to the apex court held that the High Court exceeded its jurisdiction by making the restraining order to last indefinitely.



According to the court, by the operation of law, the order which was secured ex parte by the police on May 6, is supposed to last for 10 days, and therefore the High Court acted in error by making it indefinite.



Though the group is yet to determine the date for the demonstration after the court’s ruling, Yaa Yeboah said, “The demonstration will be one of the biggest in Ghana and if not Africa. We are yet to determine the date for the demonstration but it will be a nationwide demonstration for change.”



She noted that although the demonstration is going to be on a large scale, they (conveners) will make sure all COVID-19 safety protocols are adhered to the latter. “We could’ve held the demonstration immediately after the court ruling but we are not rushing it. We are putting in place rules and regulations to make sure COVID-19 protocols are prioritized.”



Joining Yaa Yeboah in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s 'Epa Hoa Daben' political talk show was another convener of the group, Foster Agyapong urged Ghanaians to participate in the demonstration.



Addressing fears of the spread of coronavirus, he shared that sanitizers and nose masks will be a compulsory requirement for everyone who wants to participate in the demonstration. “There will also be a meter distance between protesters.”



He also disclosed the demonstration will be on a constituency basis to prevent masses from coming together at one location.



Restraining order



On May 6, 2021, the Accra Regional Police Command obtained a prohibition order from the Accra High Court to stop the #FixTheCountryGhana demonstration.



That was after the police filed an ex parte application



The High Court, presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, ruled that the prohibition order would be in place until the restriction on public gathering was lifted.



“It is hereby ordered that the organisers/conveners of #FixTheCountry Protest March, their associates, officers, agents, assigns and workmen be prohibited from embarking on on any demonstration on Sunday 9th May, or any other date until the restriction on public gathering is lifted by the appropriate authority,” Justice Aryeetey ordered.



It was based on this order that the FixtheCountry Movement filed the certiorari application.