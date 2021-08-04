FixTheCountry Protest: Angry protestor curses Akufo-Addo, breaks schnapps bottle

General News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

• An angry protestor smashed a schnapps bottle during the protests



• He did this while raining curses at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



• According to him, he was calling on his ancestors to intervene in the affairs of the country



An angry protestor at the just ended #FixTheCountry protest, has heaped curses on the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He did this whilst breaking a bottle of schnapps in the process.



The man, who was captured by the lenses of GhanaWeb TV during the more than 5-hours protest from the Obra Spot to the Independence Square in Accra, was initially visibly spotted sprinkling some contents of the alcoholic bottle on the streets.



In what seemed to have escalated after the lens of GhanaWeb TV caught his attention, the man, spotting an orange t-shirt over a blue shorts and sneakers, commanded curses on the president, calling on his ancestors to attend to his call.



This was immediately followed by the man hitting the bottle on the floor, smashing it completely.



The protest was generated after Ghanaians took to social media to register their disappointment and unhappiness with the way leaders have been handling the country and all sectors in it.



Led by mostly the youth, there have been calls for the government to literally fix the rots that have been present in the country for long, among which are the high rates of unemployment, rising fuel prices, high rent, poor healthcare, and others.








