FixTheCountry: No one should think Ghanaian youths are irrational - Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

A Ghanaian politician, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, has advised leaders not to take for granted the #FixTheCountry campaign that was started by Ghanaian youths online.



The Statesman was of the view that ignoring the concerns raised by these youths could bring about dire consequences for the leadership of the country.



He noted that the best way to deal with the current issue was to engage the youths on how best the problems can be solved.



He made this known during an interview with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s ‘Fact Sheet’ show.



“No one should think the youths are being irrational. No one should take what is happening for granted. Rather, they should be engaged seriously to see how things can be sorted out but if you keep on pushing the cock under the water, one day it will come out. No sane Government will take what is going on for granted and don’t think you can use the security services. I have seen it before”.



Recalling a similar campaign that took place under Kutu Acheampong’s government the founding member of the NPP, narrated: “Just look at the #FixTheCountry campaign. We had a similar situation in the past. During the time of Kutu Acheampong, he took things for granted. In fact, I was a part of a group of soldiers who had wanted to take him out of power. We were caught and sent to detention. It was after his removal that I had my freedom. All these happened in Kutu Acheampong’s time. If he had listened it would not have been so and still what we went through is reflecting on the whole nation”.



Some Ghanaians took to social media, specifically Twitter, to express their displeasure over what they describe as a failure on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry.



Thousands of posts backed by the hashtags #FixTheCountry, #FixTheCountryNow, and #FixTheCountryGhana highlighted issues such as rising youth unemployment, dilapidated health system, skyrocketing home-renting structure, poor road networks among others.