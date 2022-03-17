FixTheCountry Movement rubbishes police statement on convener Oliver

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Pressure group #FixTheCountry Movement has descended heavily on the Ghana Police Service for a statement issued on Wednesday to clarify the circumstances under which its leader, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, was kept in custody despite supposedly meeting bail conditions earlier in the day.



“We note also that the statement does not deny categorical statements made to Oliver in the presence of several #FixTheCountry activists that the Police have no intention of releasing Oliver yesterday, and that they were waiting for instructions from the IGP who the complainant in the case is, whether to charge Oliver with a new offence,” the group said in a statement on Thursday, March 17.



It said the police misled the public with their statement because “the truth is that as of 1 PM yesterday, formal processes pertaining to the bail had already been concluded with eminent professors who had come to stand surety for Oliver”.



The group explained in its statement that it was when the police refused to send its convener back for processes to be completed that he demanded to be brought back to the cells and begin a hunger strike.



“Oliver also indicated to the police that he will no longer receive any visitors, including family or lawyers until the Police begin to show some respect for our democracy by acting as an institution guided by law.”



