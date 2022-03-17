FixTheCountry Movement didn't solidarize with Efia Odo over threats of acid bath - Ben Moshe

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Popular Ghanaian actress, Andrea Owusu, also known as Efia Odo, recently revealed that she has been threatened with an acid bath if she continues criticizing the government.



Efia Odo who is one of the conveners of the #Fixthecountry movement had been very vociferous and criticized the government for performing poorly in executing its mandate.



She championed the organisation of the #Fixthecountry demonstration which was well attended and became the talk of the town in 2021. However, little has been heard of her and her advocacy works after the demonstration.



Leader of the Common Sense Family (CSF), Avram Ben Moshe who is also one of the conveners of the pressure group, attributed Efia Odo’s silence to the alleged threats on her life by some unseen persons believed to be sympathisers of the Akufo-Addo government.



“Efia Odo was threatened several times by some people…they told her since her claim to fame is her beauty, they’ll deform her by giving her an acid bath…,” Avram claimed on Angel FM’s Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ Morning Show hosted by Kofi Adomah Nwanwani.



According to the CSF Leader, none of the members of the #Fixthecountry movement called to even console and strengthen her after the threats and this caused her to advise herself.



“Nobody called, I mean nobody called her following the threats on her life so she has also decided to advise herself accordingly but she has not quit the movement…,” he added.