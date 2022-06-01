FixTheCountry Movement calls for independent probe into police killings

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Members of the #FixTheCountry Movement have called for an independent probe into the killings of civilians by the police and other security agencies.



At a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, June 1, the movement requested that government sets up an independent body made up of civilian experts to investigate brutalities perpetrated by security personnel that led to the deaths of civilians.



A campaigner, Felicity Nelson, who spoke on behalf of the pressure group said “we are concerned that the reason extra-judicial killings are increasing is due to the mere absence of accountability for such killings. The information available to us is that police involved in such killings are back on the streets the next day.”



The group believes that the Police Professional Standards Bureau responsible for dealing with complaints in such cases is not up to task.



#FixTheCountry campaigners are, therefore “demanding that an independent civilian expert body be established to probe allegations against members of the security agencies. The body should be tasked to undertake investigations concerning every action by members of the security force and other agencies of the state. We must be prepared to explore independent mechanisms that will restore public confidence.”



Some victims and relatives of victims of police extrajudicial killings shared their experiences with Citi News.



“Police brutality in Akatsi didn’t start in four years. It has been going on for over 6 years now. No one talks about it, because most of the victims are ignorant of the law. Police have consistently harassed the young men in Akatsi. The only time it caught the eye of the public was when someone died.”



“It is very pathetic and unfortunately, nothing is done about the incidents, they are swept under the carpet.”