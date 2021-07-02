FixTheCountry, EFL campaigners to petition UN, AU et al over Ejura murders

Politics of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Conveners of the Economic Fighters League and #FixTheCountry have served notice they will go ahead with plans to petition international bodies such as the United Nations Human Rights Council and the AU Commission of Human and Peoples’ Rights for justice for murdered colleague Ibrahim Anyass Mohammed, popularly known on Facebook as Macho Kaaka.



According to the conveners, they have lost faith in the actions of the Ghana Police Service and other state organs in demanding justice for Macho Kaaka’s murder and the subsequent killing of three protesters in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



This came out of a meeting the conveners held with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Thursday, July 1.



The meeting was to drive home the seriousness of the murders in Ejura, according to the social justice campaigners.

“We put it to the IGP clearly that confidence in the police and other security services is eroded. And that he needs to accept responsibility and resign,” they stated in an update to their followers.



“He told us that the police is not against #FixTheCountry. We told him on the other hand that their recent actions don’t attest to that, given their attempts to frustrate our demonstration.”



They said aside the recent issues, they raised concerns about why the scheduled #FixTheCountry demonstration is being prevented when government officials were allowed to congregate for the funeral of a New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John.



“It is disappointing that no concrete action plan has been outlined to deal with the issues raised except the usual refrain that investigations take time.



“We must categorically state that we do not have faith in the actions taken by Ghana Police and other state organs, and as such will continue to push for an independent investigation, and facilitate the seeking of justice for Kaaka and his comrades with the people.



“We will also be going ahead with plans to petition other bodies such as UN Human Rights Council, AU commission on Human and Peoples Rights, CHRAJ.”