FixTheCountry: Avram Ben Moshe happy about protest against Akufo-Addo in Germany

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Ben Avram Moshe, the leader of the Common Sense Family-a group that supports the #FixTheCountry campaign- has commended the organisers of the #FixTheCountry campaign in Germany and other countries in Europe for championing the agenda for the country to be fixed.



Speaking to Kwame Minkah on Tonton Sansan on TV XYZ Thursday, the vociferous campaigner criticised the Akufo-Addo administration for failing to listen to the concerns of the youth.



His comments come after some Ghanaians living in Germany greeted President Akufo-Addo with chants of FixTheCountry when he arrived at Dusseldorf, Germany this week.



He had just arrived at the venue where he was invited to deliver a speech as part of celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Rhine-Westphalia when the waiting protestors chanted, “Nana fix the country, we beg,’ one said.



Ben Moshe believes when Ghanaians living across the globe get interest in what is happening back at home and criticise the system, it could help the leadership of the country to sit up and tackle the challenges of the country head-on.



“We are not against any political party but we are against bad leadership,” he said and advocated for the suffering Ghanaians to be part of the campaign that is piling pressure on the government to deal with the challenges confronting the citizens.



“#FixTheCountry is not a group that met and planned our activities. We saw the hashtag and we all joined because the country needs to be fixed. I belong to the common sense family but because the campaign was good, I had to join.



Agitations



Agitations are soaring among Ghanaians, especially labour unions as president Nana Akufo-Addo comes under fire for the low base pay increments for public sector workers for 2021 and 2022.



The 4% increment of the National Daily Minimum Wage to ¢12.53, which is a 6% increment on the 2020 figure of ¢11.82.



They say the heightening cost of living living stemmed from the recent fuel hikes demand that salaries are adjusted to meet their basic demands.



President Nana Akufo-Addo won a second term with only a small majority in parliament. His government has since been under pressure as the country struggles with economic troubles and heightening the cost of living worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.



Barely a month after he was sworn in, the government slapped Ghanaians with new taxes that have affected the cost of basic services and food, triggering youth agitations in the relatively peaceful country.



The protesters chanted patriotic songs as they took over the streets of Accra.



Several thousands of youth rallying behind an online protest, the #FixTheCountry campaign , hit the streets of Accra to embark on their much-talked-about protest on August 4,2021.



The protesters, who had started piling pressure on the government over what they describe as bad governance, finally had the opportunity to march and express their dissatisfaction after the police that was blocking the march gave them permission to protest.



The group says the protest was staged to put pressure on the government to address the country’s numerous challenges, including youth unemployment and the rising cost of living in the country.



Recently, the group held a press conference calling for one million signatures to cast a vote of no confidence in the country’s 1992 constitution.