FixTheCountry: Akufo-Addo must admit there are challenges to fix – Agyei Mensah

Member of Parliament for Wassa East, Isaac Agyei Mensah has accused the Akufo-Addo government of failing to fulfil his numerous promises.



The former Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways under the Mahama administration said the government was reluctant to admit there are several challenges confronting Ghanaians that need to be tackled head-on to assuage the suffering of Ghanaians.



Speaking to Kwame Minkah on Tonton Sansan on TV XYZ, the MP noted the demands of the thereby triggering calls for the country’s leaders to fix the country.



“The president knows there are challenges to fix that…If there are nit challenges there would not be leaders so the leaders know there are problems. However, it is good to remind leaders to act always,” he told host Kwame Minkah.



“The most important thing is for the government to act. Nana Akufo-Addo asked to be given the mandate to be president and Ghanaians did some when they’re asking for the problems to be fixed, his government must fix it but first of all, he must admit that there are existing problems,” he added.



Reacting to the online protests by conveners of a group known as the #FixTheCountry group, Agyei Mensah urged that government must outline its policies clearly to the citizens of the country and tell them how it is going to fix them.



“Tell us how the one district, one factory policy is going as well as the free education policy so we know where you are heading towards,” he said. “I support #FixTheCountry protest.”



The group will hit the streets tomorrow, August 4, 2021, as they demand the government to be on its toes.



The August 4 date was arrived at after an Accra High Court dismissed an application by the police seeking to injunct the protest, using COVID-19 restrictions as an excuse.



The youth are expressing their displeasure at the government on the streets after weeks of frustrations from the police to stop them from hitting the streets.



The campaign started as an online protest about broken systems within the Ghanaian economy and gained grounds in national and international discourse. Many young people jumped on the hashtags, demanding better governance from the Akufo-Addo-led administration.







The conveners of the protests have cited issues such as bad infrastructure, healthcare gaps, high standards of living, and high youth unemployment as some key concerns they demand addressed by the government within the shortest time possible.



The agitating youth will petition the president after the long protest which is expected to attract a huge crowd of frustrated citizens who are bent on venting their spleen.