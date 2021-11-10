FixOurRoads: Sosu showed leadership by leading October 25 protest – Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Madina MP Sosu showed leadership in leading a recent protest



• The protest has landed him in trouble with the Police



• Parliament has been split on the propriety or otherwise of his alleged actions



Former President John Dramani Mahama has hailed embattled Madina Member of Parliament (MP), Francis-Xavier Sosu for showing leadership by rallying his constituents to protest for fixing of road.



The MP has been embroiled in a standoff with the Ghana Police Service for his alleged role in criminal offences during the October 25 protest.



“As part of their mandate, MPs are supposed to show leadership. Xavier Sosu was leading his constituents to demand their share of national development,” Mahama said of the conduct that has landed the MP in court in an interview on a local radio station.



The MP is facing two charges of unlawful blockade of a highway and destruction of public property in the aftermath of a protest he led against bad roads in parts of his Constituency on October 25.



Police tried to arrest him on the day of the protest but failed, an official request to Speaker Alban Bagbin to have the MP released for questioning was also turned down.



A second arrest attempt was foiled last two weeks at the premises of a church where the MP was worshipping.







He is currently the subject of criminal charges even though he failed to appear in court on November 8 because he was out of the jurisdiction on Parliamentary duty.



The Ghana Police Service’s attempts to arrest/formally invite him for interrogation has triggered a seeming faceoff with Parliament. The legislative house looked united behind Sosu till last week the Majority caucus criticized the Speaker’s decision to not release Sosu when Police placed an arrest.



On the said issue, Mahama said it was needless that the Police and Parliament are in an impasse over a matter that can be settled via laid-down processes.



“There are also procedures they can use to resolve this matter, including inviting the police to speak to the MP involved in the speaker’s office. You do not just arrest and interrogate him. Under our constitution, there is the separation of powers and special dispensation to deal with MPs who violate the law.”



“The president can use the police to harass other arms of government. This is why MPs are enjoying a certain immunity. That is why the police treat their cases differently,” Mahama stressed.



Mahama's appearance on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, on Power FM / TV XYZ preceded his Greater Accra Regional 'Thank You Tour' which rounded up a national tour that has been on for the past few months.