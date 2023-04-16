Fix yourself where you rightly belong after graduation – Lecturer tasks students

Regional News of Sunday, 16 April 2023

A Professor of Guidance and Counselling at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Prof Eric Nyarko Sampson has underscored the importance of the students especially University students to find where they appropriately belong and accordingly fix themselves after graduating.



He explained that the provision of career guidance through the school guidance programme is essential for students, particularly in the production of qualitative and competitive graduates.



Prof Nyarko Sampson revealed that career guidance or counseling becomes imperative for young people.



“Most University students are yet to think about what careers to enter. I asked Senior High School students what careers they want to enter but their answers were anything but a shrug of the shoulder”, he observed.



The Senior Lecturer suggested government clarifies the role of career guidance in national development by adopting a multi-sectorial approach to establish a career guidance policy framework.



“We should not leave the guidance and Counselling only to the Ministry of Education or to the Ghana Education Service (GES)” he urged during an inaugural lecture under the theme “Through the Changing Scenes of Life: Finding a Fit in the World of Work”, he said.



He suggested that conscientious efforts should be made to guide young people to make subject or programme choices that would lead to building careers that will help them compete in the international world of work in the future.



While warning parents and guardians to desist from the imposition of specific occupations on their children as careers go beyond occupations, he explained that such imposition could stand the chance of destroying the careers of such persons.