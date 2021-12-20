Fix the Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu road - Furious NDC Communicator appeals to govt

Regional News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: JAPHET 1 Tv

A constituency Communication team member and the ward coordinator for Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu Electoral area, Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede has pleaded with the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to help fix the deathtrap road that leads Sremanu to Wuxor in the Akatsi South Constituency.



Speaking in an interview, the NDC communicator stated that, the deteriorating nature of the road is affecting the movement of the few drivers rescuing the people and other road users.



He lamented that the about 4kilometers road from Sremanu to Wuxor has two kilometers made up of potholes seems to be one of the dams the president promised his people hence they find it difficult to construct despite some numerous attempts to do so by communal labor.



Deplorable roads are making life unbearable for residents of Have, Wuxor, and neighboring communities in the Akatsi South municipality in the Volta Region.



The only road in the Wuxor, Have and Sremanu electoral area has been neglected for years, leaving residents of those mostly farming communities sorrowed.



Despite the government's year of road initiative, the residents have been left with no option but to battle with potholes which Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede, the NDC ward coordinator described as dams.



This came to light when Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede, a vocal communicator took to his official Facebook page to share the plight of the good people of Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu Electoral area with the world.



While drivers complained about the constant breakdown of their vehicles because of the deplorable nature of the road, passengers and residents counted their economic and social losses.



The few drivers on the road are killing the people with high lorry fares, Japhet fires.



They voted for Nana Addo not to come and build mansions for them but to fix their challenges such as their roads, Water, schools, hospitals, and Electricity, Japhet said.



He appealed to President Akufo-Addo to pay particular attention to the roads in that part of the municipality because they are the largest producers of maize in the District.



Mr. Japhet seized the opportunity to call on nongovernmental organizations, government officials, and philanthropists to help the people of Wordikorpe, Edzikorpe, and its surrounding communities with potable water.



These are villages without Electricity and road but they vote and feed the Akatsi market with their farming products, they pay taxes to the government so please, Nana Addo, listen to their plight, Japhet added.



READ HIS FULL FACEBOOK STATEMENT:



The deplorable state of #Wuxor, #Have, and #Sremanu road.

The residents through me want to appeal to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led NPP government for rehabilitation.



This road has been one of the major roads linking the Ho highway.

These are the villages that feed the Akatsi south-central Market with Maize, Sweet Potato, groundnut, and vegetables of all kinds.



They pay their taxes so the government must do well to fix their road for them.



Moreover, the following villages also need potable water and electricity.



Edzikorpe

Wordikorpe

Atsidamakorpe

Kordzovikorpe

Atsu yekplekorpe



These are villages without Electricity and road but they vote and feed the Akatsi market with their farming products, they pay taxes to the government so please, Nana Addo, listen to their plight.