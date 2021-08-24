Fix our road demonstration hits Santeo in Greater Accra Region

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021
Source: GNA
Some Residents of Santeo, a community in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality in the Greater Accra Region on Monday demonstrated over what they said is neglect of road networks within the community.
The residents who chanted war songs blocked some portions of the main Santeo road amidst burning of tyres to register their displeasure; and carrying placards some with the inscription: “Roads have no political colour” “We need pipe borne water”.
Mr. Samuel Abbrey Assembly Member for the area, stated that, the deplorable nature of the road was affecting every activity in Santeo and explained that all efforts to get the authorities fix the roads had proven futile.
The assembly member noted that criminals had taken over the community and were attacking residents who were going about their normal duties.
Mr. Abbrey claimed that, the situation had overwhelmed the police as they were unbale to respond promptly to calls when criminals attacked innocent citizens, sometimes attributed to the bad road.