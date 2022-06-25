Fix our our bad roads – Chiefs, elders of Komenda appeal to government

Regional News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Chiefs and the people of the Komenda Traditional Area in the Central Region have called on the government to pay heed to the roads within the Komenda area.



They claimed successive governments have neglected roads in the area for years, leaving residents of Komenda and neighboring communities in despair and making life unbearable for residents.



The appeal was made by Nana Kwamina Anoobil II, during his enstoolment as the acting Paramount Chief of Komenda Traditional Area by kingmakers.



Speaking to Angel News, the acting Paramount Chief noted that majority of roads linking the Komenda township are in a very bad state making it unmotorable for drivers.



He further said there have been many cases of miscarriages, damage to cars, and road accidents attributed to the deplorable nature of the roads.



“We appealed to the government some time back and he promised to fix the road, however, it is not fixed so we are here again calling on the government to come to our aid,” Nana Kwamina Anoobil II said.



He also used the opportunity and asked the government to pay some attention to the Komenda Sugar factory to ensure it becomes operational.