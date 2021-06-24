Fix our deplorable roads - Cabbage farmers in Ashanti region cry out

Regional News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Some cabbage farmers at Apantubuom and Yaapesa in the Bosomefreho District of the Ashanti region have asked the government to repair the deplorable nature of their roads.



The farmers say the poor nature of the road is a disincentive to them and their livelihood.



The farmers believe cabbage farming could transform their economic fortune but the poor nature of their road is depriving them of economic opportunities.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, one of the farmers, Jonas Adu-Sei, described cabbage as ”green gold”, and several of them have managed to cater for their families through farming.



“I have been able to send my children to school up to the tertiary level through cabbage farming. But the poor nature of the road in this community has affected our business,” he lamented.



He disclosed that the harvested crops sometimes go to waste because they don’t get vehicles to transport them due to the deplorable road network.



Several efforts to have the road repaired has yielded no results, he stated, adding, politicians are only interested in elections and know that even if they present a goat, we will vote for them but they don’t care about our wellbeing.”



Madam Abena Attaa another farmer, stressed the need for the government to fix the road challenges in the area as well as ensuring a ready market for them.



She said the government’s One-Village-One-Dam (1V1D) initiative could help ensure all year round cabbage and other vegetable production if well implemented.



She wants the government to establish a canned vegetable factory in the area.