‘Fix our death trap bridge before it kills people’ - Ohwim Tigo Junction residents

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: Ernestina Tuffour, Contributor

Residents at Ohwim Tigo Junction in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region are calling on the authorities to fix their collapsed bridge which has become a death trap.



The bridge which links Kronum Abuohia to adjoining communities, according to commuters was constructed just about two years ago, but currently serving as a death trap.



According to them, taxi drivers are compelled to use a long deplorable route through Atafoa Forest before getting access to Kronum Abuohia, which could have been a shorter distance using the bridge



Speaking to OTECNEWS’ reporter Ernestina Tuffour in an interview on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, they said there have been heavy traffic on Atafoa, Ohwim and Amanfrom road due to the collapsed bridge.



“It is very scary and affecting our business so the government should please intervene so we can also engage in our business,” some of them lamented to OTECNEWS.



The lives of students are at risk, whenever they use the bridge





"We are suffering, we go through a lot, as a result of this collapsed bridge. We are in a terrible situation" said one of the residents







" When it rains, and you are still intown, its always a worry" Mr. Gaate, a resident of the town expressed worry







The residents are hereby calling on appropriate authorities to fix their bridge to ensure no life is lost consequently.