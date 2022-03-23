Fix our bridge to save our lives in this rainy season – Residents of Amakyebare

Regional News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Inhabitants of Amakyebare in the Atwima Nwabiagya North in the Ashanti Region are calling on the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Benito Owusu Bio, to fix the collapsed bridge in the community before any havoc occurs during the rainy season.



They also appealled for essential amenities for the community.



The residents, who spoke to GhanaWeb, revealed that authorities including the Member of Parliament have promised as a matter of urgency to construct a new bridge for the community because it has been long overdue for the promise to become a reality.



“The bridge has become a time bomb for us. In this rainy season, there is a high possibility of danger looming if the bridge remains unattended to as soon as possible due to flooding," a resident told GhanaWeb.



Residents also added that the community has a CHPS compound but due to inadequate equipment, most patients are transferred to big hospitals for treatment and due to the poor nature of the road network, the patient’s sickness gets worse.



The community residents also pleaded for more development in Amakyebare especially public toilet facilities. They noted that the only one they have was built by Kwame Nkrumah and the structure is in a very deplorable state.



“We need social amenities in Amakyebare here. We do not have a good place of convenience. The only one we have was built during Kwame Nkrumah’s era and from there no government has attempted to alleviate us from this kind of hardship” the residents noted.



Inhabitants of Amakyebare are passionately calling on the government and the Member of Parliament for the area to support the community and construct a new bridge for the community to facilitate their farming activities and businesses within the community and its environs.



