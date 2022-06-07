Fix Ashanti roads or forget about breaking the 8 – Kwabena Owusu Aduomi to government

Politics of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, says the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot count on the Ashanti Region to "break the 8" in the 2024 general election irrespective of whoever the party elects as its flagbearer.



According to the defeated Ashanti regional Chairman hopeful, the electorates in the region, particularly among NPP sympathizers, are not impressed with the ruling government's performance in addressing the region's developmental needs.



Speaking to GHOne News, the former Member of Parliament for the Ejisu Constituency said, "I toured all the 47 Constituencies in the region ahead of the NPP Ashanti delegates conference, and the signals were clear, our people are disappointed. This means if elections are to be held today, we may not meet our expectations," he said.



He said if the NPP fails to improve road networks in the rural constituency, which contributes heavily to our electoral votes such as Manso Adubia, and Kwabre, among others, we may not even have the courage to campaign for their votes.



"I think the re-elected Chairman Wontumi and the Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, must develop a strategy to address the road networks in the region, which remains a critical need of the people. Although we can't fix every road in the region, we need to team up with our constituency executives to identify critical roads that need immediate attention. Otherwise, we should forget about breaking the 8," he warned.



Kwabena Owusu Aduomi pledged his unflinching support to the current elected regional executive, Chaired by Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Wontumi, to win the 2024 elections.



"It was my wish to lead the party into election 2024, but the delegates thought otherwise. All the elected members are capable of delivering the success of the party; however, what they need is the support of the entire party members. Therefore, I'm committed to supporting them in any way I could," he assured.



Meanwhile, a reconciliation exercise has been initiated by the re-elected Chairman of the party to unite the party after the Ashanti regional delegate's conference of the party.



Speaking at a breakfast meeting in Kumasi, Chairman Wontumi counselled all the defeated candidates from the polling station level, constituency to regional to forgive each irrespective of lies and offensive language used in the heat of the campaign.



"After the election, I have taken the lead by visiting all the aspirants who contested me; this means I hold nothing against any person. Please let's forgive ourselves for the unity of purpose. Those who contested me, I know you have a plan for the region. My doors are open to every suggestion and strategy," he said.