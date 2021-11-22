Fix Adjei Kojo road, deplorable nature giving rise to crimes – UN Peace Ambassador

General News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

The United Nations (UN) Peace Ambassador, Bishop Samuel Ben Owusu, has appealed to the government to, as a matter of urgency, get the deplorable nature of the Santo-Adjei Kojo road in the Tema West Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, fixed.



According to him, the poor state of the road is making life unbearable for residents in and around Santo and Adjei Kojo.



Addressing a press conference in Accra on Sunday, November 21, he said criminal activities are increasing on the road because the Police are unable to race after the perpetrators to apprehend them.





“I will appeal to the government and all those who matter in road building that the roads of Santo to Adjei Kojo is so bad that even pregnant women are giving birth on the roads.



“People are collapsing, cars are being spoilt, people cannot go to work because of these roads and it is giving opportunities to crime. A lot of armed robbers are popping up every day because of the roads, the Police cannot chase armed robbers on this road. People go to town and they cannot come home,” the Country Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates said.