Five women, 26 others confirmed as MDCEs in Eastern Region

Regional News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: GNA

Five Women, including three incumbents and 26 others nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have been confirmed as Municipal and Districts Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the Eastern Region as of October 13.



Two others remain outstanding - while Evans Adu Ntiri, Afram Plains South, is waiting for a second attempt as he could not obtain two-thirds of assembly members present and voting, Raymond Nana Damptey, Birim North, was rejected after failing in all two attempts.



In all, 26 MDCEs in the region were re-nominated by the President for another term whiles with new persons nominated for Ayensuano, Afram Plains North and South, Upper-Manya, Yilo-Krobo, and Abuakwa North and South.



Some were confirmed in the first attempt, while others sailed through the second attempt, after much persuasions by government and party functionaries for assembly members to confirm the nominees to help implement the government’s development agenda.



The five women are Madam Comfort Asante, New Juaben North; Margaret Darko, Suhum and Victoria Adu, Birim Central, all incumbents, and Mrs. Akosua Asabea Annor, Abuakwa South and first female Chief Executive for the Municipality and Josephine Awuku Asaa Inkoom, Ayensuano.



The others include; Richmond Amponsah (Achiase), Alhaji Omar Bodinga, Abuakwa North; Isaac Ofori-Kore, Afram Plains North; Seth Birikorang Ofosu, Denkyembuour; Barima Awuah Asiedu-Larbi, Akuapem North; Frank Aidoo, Akuapem South; Ale Inkoom, Asuogyaman; Kwabena Panyin Nkansah, Atiwa East; and Seth Asante, Atiwa West.



Others are Asare Danso, Birim South; Charles Oware Tweneboah, Fanteakwa North; Ernest Ofosu, Fanteakwa South; Seth Antwi-Boasiako, Kwaebibrem; Isaac Gyapong, Kwahu East; Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr, Kwahu South; Yaw Owusu-Addo, Kwahu-West; Simon Kwaku Tetteh, Lower Manya-Krobo and Seth Oduro Boadu, West Akyem.



The rest are Isaac Apau-Gyasi, New Juaben South; Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, Nsawam-Adoagyiri; Paul Asamoah, Akyemansa; Daniel Kenneth Addo, Okere); Mr Joe Sam, Upper-Manya Krobo; Mr Eugene Sackey, Upper-West Akyem and Eric Tetteh, Yilo-Krobo.



According to the Local Government Act, a nominee by the President to the position of MMDCE must be confirmed by two-thirds votes of Assembly members present and voting in that respective district.



On the occasion that one fails to obtain the two-thirds but crossed 50 percent, he or she would go for the second round of voting, and if failed on the second attempt, is deemed rejected. This will be incumbent on the President to make a fresh nomination.



Out of the 177 persons who applied for MDCE positions in the 33 administrative municipal and district assemblies in the Eastern Region, only 14 were women and out of that five have been duly confirmed.