Five times Sam George has been at the centre of public controversy

General News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
•Sam George has been at the centre of some controversies, the latest of which is the LGBTQI+ issue
•He has clashes with Kennedy Agyapong and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful over some communication-related issues
•He was also attacked by state security officials in the Ayawaso by-election chaos
From how he earned the right to represent the people of Ningo Prampram to being the face of a controversial bill that seeks to criminalize issues of same-sex relations in the country, Sam George has been involved in quite a number of controversies.
Sam George’s work as lawmaker is yet to be questioned publicly by anyone and his retention by his constituents is an affirmation of their belief in him as a good representative, but his popularity has largely revolved on some national issues.
As the conversation continues on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Families Values bill 2021, GhanaWeb brings you five instance where Sam George has dominated the headlines.
Contesting and beating ET Mensah in NDC Primaries
He confessed himself that some persons closed to him described his decision to contest then Ningo Prampram MP, Enoch Teye Mensah in 2015 as ‘crazy’ and that was not far from the truth.
ET Mensah was an institution in Ghanaian politics who had been a key member of the PNDC/NDC flock for ages.
Sam George, on the other hand was a young yet vociferous politician who had learnt his trade under the man he chose to contest.
Their contest became one of the highlights of the 2015 primaries of the NDC as the two traded verbal expletives in the public space.
Sam George caused an upset by unseating ET Mensah and subsequently won the 2016 election. The relationship between the two remains fractious despite reports of efforts by some NDC bigwigs to broker peace.
Sam George versus Kennedy Agyapong
Sam George and the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong nearly traded blows in Parliament on the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) project in 2018.
Kennedy Agyapong who was the then chairman of Parliament’s Communication Committee clashed with Sam George who was and still remains ranking member on the committee.
The two MPs nearly came to fisticuffs during a meeting with the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association over the project.
They however made peace and in a recent interview, Kennedy Agyapong described Sam George as a friend.
Ayawaso by-election Until the LGBTQI+ issue, the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence remained the biggest controversy Sam George was involved in.
The Ningo Prampram MP was seen on camera exchanging words with some persons who were later revealed to be personnel of the National Security.
It later turned out that he was physically assaulted by the security officials at one of the polling stations in the constituency.
A commission was set up where Sam George appeared and gave his testimony. He continues to criticize the Akufo-Addo government for not implementing what he believes to be the key recommendations of the commission.
Sam George versus Ursula over AirtelTigo acquisition
A social media row between two legislators birthed one of the major controversies in the Akufo-Addo government. Sam George in various posts challenged claims by the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful that government acquired AirtelTigo for just a dollar.
“Some people find it very difficult to believe we can negotiate good deals for government. I signed the AirtelTigo contract. We acquired it for just a dollar,” she stated.
This claim was heavily contested by Sam George who threw in one of his trademark jabs.
In a Facebook post, Sam George said: “What does she take us for? That she bought AirtelTigo for $1? How much is the eyebrow pencil she uses to draw her eyebrows and she thinks she can insult our intelligence?” he quizzed.
Sam George versus LGBTQI+ advocates
The past weekend was all about Sam George and his advocacy against same sex relations in the country. It appeared the MP had a lot of time on his hands as he tackled almost every public figure who sought to criticize the new anti-LGBTQI+ bill.
From Deborah Vanessa to UK MP, almost everyone who crossed Sam George’s path with a critique of the bill got his share of a rebuttal.
The latest however is that his initial tweet that triggered the conversation has been deleted by Twitter for being offensive.