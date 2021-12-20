Five times NPP punched NDC, Mahama at Kumasi Conference

General News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP consider amendment at conference



Akufo-Addo, Bawumia call for unity in NPP



Kwame Zu chides NPP for not fulfilling promises to Ghanaians



At an event to take stock of the gains made by the New Patriotic Party in the past year and deliberate on how the party can be strengthened to win the next election, the opposition National Democratic Congress and its leader John Dramani Mahama were not spared attacks.



The NDC and John Mahama suffered jabs from a number of speakers at the 2021 Conference of the New Patriotic Party including President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



The MCs of the day, Nana B, Anthony Carbo and Catherine Afeku in particular could not pass on a chance to throw ‘one stone’ at their opponents.



GhanaWeb highlights five instances NDC was fired at the NPP Conference in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19, 2021.



Catherine Afeku fires



The former Minister Tourism and Creative Arts interrupted Kwame Zu’s solidarity speech and gave it to him and his party



She chastised him for ‘reading the manifesto of the NDC’ when ‘it is not time for elections’



She also jabbed that ‘it is better to be a communicator in a ruling party than a General Secretary in an opposition party.”







Incompetent NDC



The first part of Dr Bawumia’s speech focused on the 2020 elections and the subsequent petition by NDC.



Bawumia went in hard on the opposition and described the NDC’s petition at the Supreme Court as incompetent.



Dramatizing Asiedu Nketia for performance during hearings, Bawumia described the petition as ‘fundamentally incompetent’.



“Interestingly the NDC decide to challenge our victory at the Supreme Court. However, rather than mounting a serious effort, they instead went to the Supreme Court to tell us that the EC gave them tea without biscuit.



“When we went to the Supreme Court after the elections. We presented over 10,000 pink sheets to support our case. We told the court that we were relying on the data contained in the pink sheet because you and I were not there.



“When Asiedu Nketia went to the Supreme Court, he was asked where is your evidence. Where are your pink sheets? Asiedu Nketia said and I paraphrase him “my Lord the pink sheets are not there”. Then why are you here and he said ‘my Lord we are not here to challenge the result,” he said.



Mahama has no policy



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo challenged John Dramani Mahama to name one policy he has tabled since he went into opposition.



Akufo-Addo suggested that John Mahama only criticizes the government but offers no tangible alternative.



“We have spent more money in improving the circumstances of our people than any government in the 4th republic. So when you leave here be proud that you have produced a government that has been most diligent in improving the lives of the people than any other government in the history of this country.



“All the things that we have done in government are things we thought about while in opposition, what is the one policy that the NDC and their leader John Mahama have thought about in five years that they have been in opposition. There is not one policy, the answer is zero,” the President said.







NDC will collapse NPP government policy



When the General Secretary of the ruling party took his turn to brief the gathering on status of the party, he could not do so without having a go at the NDC.



John Boadu in stressing on the need for the party to win the 2024 elections stated a number of policies the NDC will ‘collapse’ should they win power from the NPP in 2024.



“I would like to humbly appeal to Ghanaians vote massively for the NPP to continue the good work.



“If we allow the NDC to come back to government they will collapse the policies. They do not believe in Free SHS, I believe they will collapse it, they do not believe in NABCO and I believe they will collapse it,” he said among other things.



Wontumi fires



Bernard Antwi Bosiako, the Ashanti Regional chairman of the NPP warned the NDC that the NPP will not sit aloof for them to win another election.



He admitted that the NPP made mistakes in the 2008 and 2012 elections but will not repeat same henceforth.



“I want to tell the NDC that, you denied us in 2009 but you can’t deny us from winning the 2024 elections. It is a movement. Winning 2024, 2028 and 2032 is a movement.”







