Five things that happen in Ghanaian homes on Christmas Day

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana, like any other Christian-dominated countries, still holds the Christmas in very high esteem.



The day which originally is to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, has transcended its initial purpose and now deemed a social activity meant for celebrating love and unity among family members.



In Ghana, Christmas is marked with loads of festivities. Despite the modernization of its effects, there are still some activities which feature in Ghanaian home on Christmas day.



Kill fowl



“Bronya akoko” it is called. Across the length and breadth of the country, most homes will at least slaughter a fowl to celebrate the arrival of Jesus Christ.



The very rich homes will make do a with sheep, cow or goat but for most homes, fowls will be killed and used to prepare special light soup.



Only few things compare to the excitement of sitting together as siblings de-feathering the fowl for the soup.



Borga will come home



Whether from the United States, United Kingdom or from the big cities, most homes are likely to host a relative who for most part of the year was at another place hustling or engaging in some economic activities.



The ‘borga’ will sponsor the family’s Christmas activities with ‘soft drinks’ on the table.



Christmas outfit



Be it the Santa hat, fresh dress from the tailor or dressmaker, a Ghanaian will at least see some Christmas tuned dress.



For most Christians, the first Sunday of the festivities is white Christmas so churches are usually packed with people in white clothes while the following Sunday usually sees red-dominated clothes.



Give out to the needy



This is fast becoming a feature of Christmas celebration in the urban areas with well-to-do families preparing dishes and presenting them to the less-privileged.



What used to the preserve of corporate institution is now being embraced by homes as they donate food to street hawkers and others.



In the villages, families cook and share to other members who are financially not in place to at least buy ‘bronya akoko”.



Non-alcoholic drinks dominate family gatherings



Alongside the special Christmas food is special drinks, usually non-alcoholic drinks, as the day of the Saviour is supposed to be kept holy.



If you happen to be the youngest in such homes, you will most likely get half-a-bottle of the drink as you cannot share the same amount with your parents and elder siblings.



Ultimately, the day is marked with loads of fun in Ghana.



