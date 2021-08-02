Five shot as residents of Ampatano and Kamfakrom clash

Regional News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Five people have sustained gunshot wounds following a scuffle between residents of Ampatano and Kamfakrom, both farming communities in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.



Narrating details of the incident to Empire News, assembly member for Asemasa electoral area Jude Kamfa said the brawl was triggered by a mobile phone theft case that happened on July 29, 2021.



According to him, some young men from Kamfakrom allegedly attacked a woman from Ampatano at her farm and stole her phone however they were apprehended and sent to the chief’s palace.



He said the chief then called him to have the suspects picked by the police, but he suggested that the suspects be brought to the police station since he was not available. He said he was told residents of Kamfakrom had blocked the road which leads to Ampatano town preventing the arrest of the suspects.



He said he then proceeded to report the incident to the Agona Nkwanta police commander but was told there was no police car available and so a taxi was picked accompanied by five policemen. He noted they were able to pick these suspects and returned them to the town on bail.



He further revealed that upon his return to the town later that day, he was attacked by residents of Kamfakrom who stoned him and damaged the windscreen of the car he was in.



On Saturday July 31, 2021, he said a youth from Kamfakrom threatened to beat anyone who would return to the Kamfakrom School. In retaliation, the youth of Ampatano pursued the youth of Kamfakrom which ended in five persons from Ampatano sustaining gun injuries.



He further noted that although the Agona Nkwanta Police command, as well as the SWAT, visited the town, residents of Kamfakrom remained adamant as they blocked the road preventing commercial vehicles from operating.



Mr. Kamfa revealed the towns remained unstable as at Sunday, August 1, 2021.



When contacted, the Western Regional Police PRO, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku revealed that calm has been restored to both towns. She indicated the police have commenced investigations but no arrest has been made.



She added the five people, all males, are responding to treatment at the Dixcove government hospital.