Five shot as gunmen attack church during Easter service

Regional News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

At least five people sustained gunshot wounds when gunmen stormed a church and opened fire on worshippers Saturday dawn.



The incident occurred at the Heaven Embassy Chapel International located at Atwima Afrancho in the Ashanti Region.



According to eyewitnesses the suspected robbers wore masks and wielded locally manufactured guns.



“They shot sporadically at the worshippers and we had to take cover. Five of the victims including three children survived with gunshot wounds. We have suspended church service for now as we await further directives from our head pastor,” an eyewitness said.



A report from the Ashanti regional police command revealed that the victims were robbed of their phones and cash amounts. Four of the wounded victims, including children aged between 10 and 13 years are receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.



An unidentified woman has, however, been admitted to the Foase Health Center, according to the report. The police at Foase District are investigating the incident.



