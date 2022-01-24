Five robbery suspects arrested at Buipe for car snatching

Regional News of Monday, 24 January 2022
Source: GNA
Five suspected armed robbers have been arrested at Buipe in the Savannah Region after a robbery incident in Tamale.
A news brief from the Police said the suspects snatched a Toyota Camry salon car from its owner at a residential area in Tamale and bolted.
It said, however, the Police pursued them and succeeded in arresting them at Buipe.
The brief said a search on them led to the retrieval of a G3 Riffle and a pistol.
It said details would be provided by the Northern Regional Police Command in due course.