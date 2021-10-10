Five reported missing after boat capsizes in River Offin

General News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: dailymailgh.com

Search is underway to recover bodies of at least five people who went missing when their boat capsized into the River Offin at New Achiase, a farming community near Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua in the Ashanti Region.



The incident was reported at about 3:30p.m. on Friday, October 8, local authorities say.



The five victims, all males, were part of nine people who were travelling on a wooden boat to the next adjoining community when the unfortunate tale happened.



Atwima Mponua District Chief Executive (DCE) Isaac Kofi Marfo was at the scene Saturday as local divers intensify search for the victims.



Rituals were performed at the scene by traditional rulers as grieving mother like 52-year-old Akosua Addai prays for devine intervention.



“He left home for work. He normally uses the boat to the farm but he could not be reached until I was informed of this tragic incident”, said Akosua who later identified her son as Akwasi Okyere, 30.



