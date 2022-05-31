Five opposition Zambian delegation in Ghana to understudy parliament

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: GNA

A five-member delegation from the National Assembly of Zambia is in Ghana for an eight-day study visit to Ghana's Parliament.



The delegation, made up of four opposition members of Zambia's National Assembly and an independent member was led by Mr. Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile, the Opposition Leader.



The delegation was accompanied by some members of staff of Zambia's National Assembly notably Mr. Stephen Kampoyongo, Opposition Whip, Deputy Principal Clerk in charge of Human Resources, and Acting Deputy Clerk.



The visit is intended to allow the delegation to interact with their Ghanaian opposition counterparts.



They are also expected to liaise with the majority on the exchange of ideas and learn practices of Ghana's Parliament as well as how Parliament works in Ghana.



"The delegation is here among other things to create a platform of networks to deepen bilateral relations between Ghana's Parliament and Zambia's Legislature," Mr. Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament said on Tuesday in his formal communication on the floor of the House.



He called for the necessary and related learning assistance to the delegation to make their study trip worthwhile.



Mr. Bagbin also advised the delegation to take time off to familiarise themselves with Ghana's nature.



"Please take time off to use some fresh air outside the parliamentary business. The person-to-person relationship is important the country to country one," he said.



The delegation had earlier called on the Speaker on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.