Five national facilities which were designed by Sir David Adjaye

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Government has been criticized for not considering local architects in the awarding of design contracts



• David Adjaye has won a number of a contract via restrictive tender



• Based on previous reports, GhanaWeb brings you five state infrastructures which were designed by David Adjaye



The Ghana Institute of Architects is up in arms against government over the monopoly being enjoyed by Sir David Adjaye when it comes to crafting designs for state infrastructure projects.



In a strongly-worded statement, the body of architects lashed out at government for giving the world-acclaimed architect preferential treatment when it comes to the award of design contracts.



Their anger stems from the latest move which saw Sir David Adjaye allegedly bagging US$6 million dollars from architecture works for the Agenda 111 hospitals.



But the hospital project happens to be one of several others presented on a 'silver platter' - sole sourced - to Sir David Adjaye of Adjaye Associates.



National Cathedral



The controversial cathedral is the one that introduced most Ghanaians to the works of the renowned architect.



News of him being the designer added to the furore around it and generated further excitement that an architect of his standing, will work on the project.



The cathedral which was a personal promise by President Akufo-Addo to God in his first term will be completed in March 2024, according to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



New Parliamentary Chamber



The drawing for the new chamber of Parliament that led to a social media campaign and subsequent arrest of some protesters at the forecourt of Parliament was designed by Sir David Adjaye.



This was revealed by the member of Parliament for Adaklu Constituency on Good Morning Ghana. Governs Agbodza disclosed that like all his contracts, the bid for the new parliamentary chamber was sole sourced.



The construction of the chamber was shelved due to the protest but reports indicate it still on the cards and the leadership of Parliament are working on it.



Oil field in Takoradi



According to reports, the bid for the design was initially won by a local architect who had already begun working but once Sir David Adjaye entered, the contract was recalled and given to Adjaye.



David Adjaye as per the report took a different turn from the design by the first architect which means the Bulk Oil Storage Transport company had to re-work their plans. Once again, it was sole sourced.



Marine Drive Project



The Marine Drive Project commenced in the first term of the Akufo-Addo government and is expected to be the biggest tourism and entertainment centre in the country.



It has been revealed by the MP for Adaklu that David Adjaye made the design.



The project is expected to cover a total of 241 acres, which stretches from the Christiansborg Castle at Osu to the Arts Centre in the Ga Mashie enclave, the project is under the Public-Private-Partnership arrangement.



Trade Fair Redevelopment plan



For months now, some demolition exercises have taken place at the Trade Fair Center at La in Accra. Owners of stores in the enclave have either been evacuated or advised to exit.



This is to pave way for a new-look Trade Fair centre in the capital. The outlook of the new facility is the brain child of David Adjaye’s Adjaye Associates.



Reports indicate that he is the one who designed the Trade Fair redevelopment facility.



