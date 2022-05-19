Five men dead in gruesome accident at Fanteakwa

General News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Five persons all-male have been confirmed dead in a deadly accident at Akrumsu a farming community in Fanteakwa North District in Eastern Region.



The accident involved a Benz bus with the registration number GE 4075 – E overloaded with bags of maize, and charcoal and aboard with few passengers from Donkorkrom was en route to Akim Agogo was said to have occurred on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at about 15:30 GMT.



A survivor alleged that the driver’s brakes failed in the process of maneuvering, where he lost control of the steering wheel at a curve near the Akrumsu Community.



He said the bus suddenly veered off the road and somersaulted multiple times before landing in a ditch.



The bags of maize and charcoal reportedly crashed on the five victims killing down instantly



It took the intervention of residents of Akrumsu who rushed to the scene to rescue passengers who were trapped in the bus.



Later, a joint team of Police, Fire Service, and NADMO personnel arrived at the scene.



The driver and his mate were rescued and rushed to Begoro District Hospital for medical attention.



The bodies of the five male deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.