Five illegal miners grabbed in Obuasi

Source: 3news.com

Five illegal miners have been arrested at Buabenso in the Adansi Akrofuom of the Ashanti Region.



The Obuasi police acted upon a tip-off that a group has defied the government order to halt illegal mining also known as Galamsey.



The police command swooped on these five illegal miners at Buabenso near Kubikonto, a community in the Akrofuom District, on Friday, June 18.



The suspects are Micheal Morkli, 32, Ofori Kpodo, 28, Emmanuel Vidogo,18, Eric Ahey, 40 and Bright.



The Obuasi Police Commander, DSP Martin Assenso, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were arraigned before the Fomena Magistrate Court and were remanded to police custody to re-appear on Wednesday, June 23.



He added that the fight against illegal mining has been tough due to the fact that some opinion leaders always come to plead for suspects to be released.



He warned the police would not countenance such acts.