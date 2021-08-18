Five facts about ‘holy kissing’ Anglican priest

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

The sight of a Reverend planting the ‘holy kiss’ on lips of teacher trainee students on the alter has been roundly condemned as reprehensible - to say the least.



His actions did not only resurrect the age-long conversations of teachers and religious leaders sexually exploiting students but also brought to the fore the discussion about the non-adherence to COVID-19 protocols amid the third wave.



As things stand, Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi has been relieved of his post as the chaplain of the St Monica College of Education in the Ashanti Region.



This move by the Anglican Church is expected to be the first of a series of punishments for the reverend father including prosecution.



GhanaWeb brings you five things you probably did not know about the priest.



1. Reverend Father Balthazar Obeng is a legal practitioner. He was the lawyer for the St Monica College of Education. As a lawyer in good standing, he is a member of the Ghana Bar Association.



2. He was also a member of the Disciplinary Committee of Ghana Education Service in the Ashanti Region. He is also the lead counsel for Ashanti Regional GES.



3. While his official name is Balthazar Obeng Larbi, he is popularly known as Father Ricky.



4. Father Ricky, according to Daily Guide Online is also a university lecturer who teaches business law.



5. He is reported to be married with kids though little information has been given about his family.



